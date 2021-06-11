Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The League of Legends Netflix series Arcane looks awesome

It's expected to land in fall 2021.

In case you've somehow missed it, streaming giant Netflix has offered several announcements during these sun-drenched E3 days in their very own event Geeked Week (as it's so nicely called), filled with various trailers and other previews. One of the most exciting things they had to reveal, was undoubtedly Arcane - a highly stylised animated adventure set in the world of League of Legends.

You can take a look at a clip from the series below and there is also a dev diary where you can hear from the creators' what they will offer.

