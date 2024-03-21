The League of Legends MMO resets development, team going dark

HQ

Riot Games has provided a new update for its League of Legends MMO, and fans are unlikely to be happy about the news. In short, the development team is going dark after a reset of the project some time ago.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter/X, studio co-founder Marc Merrill wrote that the game is still being worked on, so we're at least not in the worst timeline.

"This decision wasn't easy, but it was necessary. The initial vision just wasn't different enough from what you can play today," Merrill continued, after revealing the decision to reset the project. "We don't believe you all want an MMO that you've played before with a Runeterra coat of paint; to truly do justice to the potential of Runeterra and to meet the incredibly high expectations of players around the world, we need to do something that truly feels like a significant evolution of the genre."

It sounds like some of the early work for this new sort of MMO has been done, but there are still years to go before we see anything. It seems if you're hyped for the release of the League of Legends MMO, you're going to have to bottle up that excitement for a long time.