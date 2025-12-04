The League of Legends Championship Pacific will trial Coach Comms in Split 1

HQ

When it comes to competitive League of Legends, the coaching staff aren't actually allowed to communicate with their players during matches. Between games, in the picks and bans phase, and similar stages, coaches can converse with their players, but when it comes to live gameplay, the players are left to figure things out on their own.

This design might be coming to an end, as the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) is set to trial a new feature called Coach Comms, which will enable coaches to directly speak with their players during live gameplay. It's being trialled in Split 1 of the 2026 season, but if it proves to be a hit, it's reasonable to assume it might come to other regional leagues or international events.

As for why this is being tested, Riot Games explains: "Coach Comms is designed to allow coaches to communicate with players in real time, enabling immediate strategic responses to in-game situations. This may enhance the course of a match, allow more timely tactical decisions, and create new points of engagement for fans watching the game."

Coach Comms is regarded as an optional feature and one that teams can use at most three times per game, with activations lasting for 45 seconds each. The idea is that a coach can drop in, ask for some strategic changes gathered from a perspective the players might not be able to see, and then to once again leave the players to their business.

Riot concludes by expressing: "The LCP team will closely evaluate Coach Comms throughout its pilot run at the Regular Season during Split 1, including team usage patterns, player feedback, fan reactions, and operational stability. This review will determine whether Coach Comms will be implemented more broadly in the future. We appreciate your interest and feedback as we test this new feature."

Do you think Coach Comms is a smart idea?