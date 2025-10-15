The League Awards return in late November

HQ

The World Championship for League of Legends is well underway and will continue to offer up intense action for a few weeks. After the tournament wraps though, it will be the offseason and we can expect a large break until the next season kicks off in 2026.

Fortunately, it won't be all doom and gloom as the League Awards have announced their return. This event will look to spotlight and showcase the best of the best from the competitive esport over the past season, and it will once again be hosted by Eefje "sjoks" Depoortere and Marc "Caedral" Robert Lamont.

The show will happen on November 28, and no doubt the events of the World Championship will have a very large impact on who walks away with awards and recognition.