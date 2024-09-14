The LCK's final Worlds 24 seed has been decided

HQ

The LCK's final Worlds 2024 spot has been locked in, and in dramatic fashion via a telecom war.

T1 Esports, fresh off a loss to DWG, and KT Rolster, fresh off a win against FOX, met as the organisations often have in another Bo5 series at a critical juncture.

In the end it was T1 who came out on top - just - in an extremely close series:

What can we say, it wouldn't be a World Championship without Faker - and now T1 have the chance to defend their title from last year.

In order from 1st to 4th, this means the LCK's seeds for Worlds 24 are: Hanwha Life Esports; Gen G Esports; Dplus Kia (Damwon Gaming), and T1 Esports.