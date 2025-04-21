The Laureus Awards are handed out tonight: all the nominees of the "sports Oscars"
Carlos Alcaraz, Aitana Bonmatí, Max Verstappen, Simone Biles, or Sifan Hasan, among the nominees for best Sportspeople of the year.
Among all sports awards, the one that most resembles a a "Sports Oscar", honouring every sport at the same level, are the Laureus World Sports Awards. They were created in 1999, so this year will mark its 25th edition, and will take place, for the second time in a row, in Madrid, bringing sportspeople from every discipline: tennis, athletics, football, cricket, motor racing...
A jury of 69 sports legends (45 men, 14 women) will pick the winner in the following categories, in an event that will be streamed live at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST.
Laureus 2025 nominees:
World Sportsman Of The Year Award
Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis
Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics
Léon Marchand (France) Swimming
Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) Cycling
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing
World Sportswoman of the year:
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Football
Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) Athletics
Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Athletics
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics
Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Tennis
World Team of the Year
FC Barcelona Women's Team (Spain)
Boston Celtics (USA)
McLaren Formula One Team (UK)
Real Madrid (Spain)
Spain Men's Football Team
USA Basketball Men's National Team
World Breakthrough of the year
Julien Alfred (St Lucia) Athletics
Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) Football team
Summer McIntosh (Canada) Swimming
Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) Athletics
Victor Wembanyama (France) Basketball
Lamine Yamal (Spain) Football
World Comeback Of The Year Award
Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) Gymnastics
Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming
Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Alpine Skiing
Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
Rishabh Pant (India) Cricket
Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming
World Action Sportsperson Of The Year Award
Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding
Caroline Marks (USA) Surfing
Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) Speed Climbing
Tom Pidcock (UK) Mountain Biking
Arisa Trew (Australia) Skateboarding
World Sportsperson Of The Year With A Disability Award