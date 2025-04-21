English
The Laureus Awards are handed out tonight: all the nominees of the "sports Oscars"

Carlos Alcaraz, Aitana Bonmatí, Max Verstappen, Simone Biles, or Sifan Hasan, among the nominees for best Sportspeople of the year.

Among all sports awards, the one that most resembles a a "Sports Oscar", honouring every sport at the same level, are the Laureus World Sports Awards. They were created in 1999, so this year will mark its 25th edition, and will take place, for the second time in a row, in Madrid, bringing sportspeople from every discipline: tennis, athletics, football, cricket, motor racing...

A jury of 69 sports legends (45 men, 14 women) will pick the winner in the following categories, in an event that will be streamed live at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST.

Laureus 2025 nominees:

World Sportsman Of The Year Award


  • Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis

  • Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics

  • Léon Marchand (France) Swimming

  • Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) Cycling

  • Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

World Sportswoman of the year:


  • Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

  • Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Football

  • Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) Athletics

  • Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Athletics

  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics

  • Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Tennis

World Team of the Year


  • FC Barcelona Women's Team (Spain)

  • Boston Celtics (USA)

  • McLaren Formula One Team (UK)

  • Real Madrid (Spain)

  • Spain Men's Football Team

  • USA Basketball Men's National Team

World Breakthrough of the year


  • Julien Alfred (St Lucia) Athletics

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) Football team

  • Summer McIntosh (Canada) Swimming

  • Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) Athletics

  • Victor Wembanyama (France) Basketball

  • Lamine Yamal (Spain) Football

World Comeback Of The Year Award


  • Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) Gymnastics

  • Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming

  • Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Alpine Skiing

  • Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

  • Rishabh Pant (India) Cricket

  • Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

World Action Sportsperson Of The Year Award


  • Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

  • Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding

  • Caroline Marks (USA) Surfing

  • Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) Speed Climbing

  • Tom Pidcock (UK) Mountain Biking

  • Arisa Trew (Australia) Skateboarding

World Sportsperson Of The Year With A Disability Award


  • Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics

  • Teresa Perales (Spain) Para Swimming

  • Tokito Oda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

  • Matt Stutzman (USA) Para Archery

  • Jiang Yuyan (China) Para Swimming

  • Qu Zi Mo (China) Wheelchair Badminton

Laureus Sport For Good Award


  • Kick4life (Lesotho)

  • Figure Skating in Harlem (USA)

  • Kind Surf (Spain)

  • Liberi Nantes (Italy)

  • Paris Basket 18 (France)

  • Street League (UK)

