The Laureus Awards are handed out tonight: all the nominees of the "sports Oscars"

Among all sports awards, the one that most resembles a a "Sports Oscar", honouring every sport at the same level, are the Laureus World Sports Awards. They were created in 1999, so this year will mark its 25th edition, and will take place, for the second time in a row, in Madrid, bringing sportspeople from every discipline: tennis, athletics, football, cricket, motor racing...

A jury of 69 sports legends (45 men, 14 women) will pick the winner in the following categories, in an event that will be streamed live at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST.

Laureus 2025 nominees:

World Sportsman Of The Year Award



Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis



Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics



Léon Marchand (France) Swimming



Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) Cycling



Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing



World Sportswoman of the year:



Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics



Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Football



Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) Athletics



Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Athletics



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics



Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Tennis



World Team of the Year



FC Barcelona Women's Team (Spain)



Boston Celtics (USA)



McLaren Formula One Team (UK)



Real Madrid (Spain)



Spain Men's Football Team



USA Basketball Men's National Team



World Breakthrough of the year



Julien Alfred (St Lucia) Athletics



Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) Football team



Summer McIntosh (Canada) Swimming



Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) Athletics



Victor Wembanyama (France) Basketball



Lamine Yamal (Spain) Football



World Comeback Of The Year Award



Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) Gymnastics



Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming



Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Alpine Skiing



Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling



Rishabh Pant (India) Cricket



Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming



World Action Sportsperson Of The Year Award



Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding



Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding



Caroline Marks (USA) Surfing



Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) Speed Climbing



Tom Pidcock (UK) Mountain Biking



Arisa Trew (Australia) Skateboarding



World Sportsperson Of The Year With A Disability Award



Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics



Teresa Perales (Spain) Para Swimming



Tokito Oda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis



Matt Stutzman (USA) Para Archery



Jiang Yuyan (China) Para Swimming



Qu Zi Mo (China) Wheelchair Badminton



Laureus Sport For Good Award