Dead or School
Doom Eternal

The launch trailer for Doom Eternal is here

The time to stomp on demons is almost upon us, and with that being the case, you deserve a trailer.

Doom Eternal is set to land on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on March 20, at the same time as Doom 64 (which you'll get as part of the deal if you're brave enough to slap your money down early and pre-order). If you're looking forward to picking things up where Doom 2016 left off, then you'll no doubt get pumped watching the new launch trailer that just landed, which you can see below.

Check it out, and then head this way for the writeup from our recent visit to id Software in Dallas, Texas.

