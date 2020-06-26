The launch trailer for Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood heads west

No gaming plans for the weekend? May we suggest you play Borderlands 3, as the latest expansion Bounty of Blood has just been released across all formats (PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). It is heavily western-themed and offers new vehicles, a higher level cap, and of course plenty of new, sweet loot. Here is the official synopsis:
"Vault Hunters, mount up! The Sheriff of Vestige on the frontier planet of Gehenna has issued a bounty on the Devil Riders gang, and it's time to collect. The violent, beast-riding mercenaries have been harassing the townsfolk, and their unwanted attention is taking such a toll that the locals have started turning to outsiders for help."
Check out the brand new launch trailer above.
