The launch DLC in Persona 3 Reload includes content from Persona 4: Golden and Persona 5 Royal

We're two weeks away from the release of Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the original Persona 3 from 2006, now with better graphics, updated battle design and an aesthetic closer to the most recent installments of the series (in fact, as we told you in our impressions after testing the game, it seems they've even taken a leap forward if we compare it to Persona 5 Royal). And as usual with Atlus releases, the studio has announced that a Persona-flavoured DLC of additional accessory content will be available from launch day.

We are talking about the first DLC pack (although its contents can also be purchased in smaller packs separately) with which we will be able to get the appearance sets of The Phantom Thieves (Persona 5 Royal), the uniforms of the Shujin Academy (Persona 5 Royal) and the uniforms of the Yasogami High School (Persona 4 Golden). In addition to these skins, we will also have access to the 'P5R Persona Set 1', with which we will be able to summon and combine Personas that appeared in Persona 5 Royal: Arséne, Captain Kid, Zoro, Carmen, Goemon, Johanna, Milady, as well as Robin Hood and Cendrillon.

The P5R Persona Set 2 is similar, only it serves to summon and combine the Personas of the main characters from Persona 4 Golden: Satanael, Seitentaisei, Merikrius, Hecate, Kamusu Sanowo, Anato and Astarte. Loki and Vanadies from P5R are included as extras in the set.

The P4G Persona Set only includes Izanagi, Magatsu Izanagi and Kaguya. Finally, there will be a paid option to activate six familiar Persona 5 Royal themes for Persona 3 Reload battles. All of Lyn's vocal tracks: Last Surprise, Take Over, Rivers In the Desert, Jaldabaoth, Throw Away Your Mask and Victory.

The final price for these packs in Europe is currently unknown, but in Japan they are priced between 440 and 880 yen. Are you going to get your hands on them?