The latest update for Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered includes a variety of improvements

Nightdive Studios has just rolled out a pretty extensive patch for its remaster of the N64 classic, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion.

As detailed on Steam, the patch includes a variety of fixes and improvements to cinematics, gameplay, and the game's UI. These include some annoying sounding bugs, such as one that prevents the game from saving after certain cinematics, and one that displays an incorrect health silhouette temporarily at the start of the level.

The post notes that Night Dive will be monitoring feedback in forums, so be sure to leave your thoughts if you'd like to see more improvements in a future update.