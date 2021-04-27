Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Super Mario Party

The latest Super Mario Party update finally adds boards to its online mode

Other improvements have been added like being able to invite a friend.

Whilst Super Mario Party was a pretty well-received outing overall, one thing that most people seemed to agree on was that its online experience was lackluster. When playing online, it was only the mini-games themselves that were playable, meaning that most of the fun was missing. This has now just changed, however, as Nintendo has just rolled out a new free update that significantly improves how the game plays online.

The new update finally makes boards playable online, so things feel a lot closer to how they do in single player. Players can now also invite their friends to play with them online and the number of available mini-games has just been upped to 70 (there's 80 available offline).

You can read more about the brand new update here.

