The latest Super Mario Party update finally adds boards to its online mode

Whilst Super Mario Party was a pretty well-received outing overall, one thing that most people seemed to agree on was that its online experience was lackluster. When playing online, it was only the mini-games themselves that were playable, meaning that most of the fun was missing. This has now just changed, however, as Nintendo has just rolled out a new free update that significantly improves how the game plays online.

The new update finally makes boards playable online, so things feel a lot closer to how they do in single player. Players can now also invite their friends to play with them online and the number of available mini-games has just been upped to 70 (there's 80 available offline).

