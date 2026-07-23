The latest Steam client update adds 'Great on Machine'

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SteamOS is a limited operating system, but one that's highly optimised for its primary function, which is to run the games in your Steam library. It now also has to cater for a new segment of consoles, although, as the Steam Deck was already on sale, the 'overlap' in verified games is smaller.

However, Valve does have a selection of games it recommends to help you get started (or make the most of) your new Steam Machine in your living room, assuming you won the purchase option in the lottery and have even been lucky enough to have it delivered to your home already. This selection is now displayed on SteamOS in a new section called 'Great on Machine', available in your games library. The update also includes changes to Remote Play, bug fixes, and calibrations for the new Steam Controller. Take a look at the patch notes below:

Steam Client Update: July 21st

We have just shipped an updated Steam Client update to the Stable channel.

General



Improved notification settings layout in some languages



Restored the full set of options to the 'Maximum Game Resolution' dropdown. They can be found under the 'More Options' sub-menu.



Fixed a case where the 'Patch Notes' preview box in Settings->System would incorrectly show an event for the wrong channel. E.g. showing Beta Channel notes when the client is opted in to the Stable Channel.



Fixed a crash when manually starting a game recording.



Fixed mouse cursor changing to resize cursor at screen edges.



Fixed a case where the controller pairing screen could pop up during controller firmware updates.



Desktop Mode



Fixed incorrect UI scale being used when in Big Picture Mode.



Steam Machine



Show Steam Machine Verified information on the game capsules in home, and on the game details screen.



Added 'Great on Machine' section to the Library



Steam Workshop



Re-worked system that managed what subscribed items needed to be updated.



Remote Play



Added 59.94 FPS as an available framerate limit



Reduced frame drops when the framerate limit is set to automatic



Fixed offline devices showing as streamable when they aren't.



Fixed overloading the client video decoder when unlimited bandwidth is enabled



Fixed mouse coordinates for input-only streaming



Fixed very low refresh rate on some systems, introduced in the last beta



Steam Input



Steam Controller: The Gyro Calibration Threshold has been set to 50% of the previous value so that it is less likely to trigger while in hand.



Steam Controller: Gyro Calibration threshold is now available in Steam->Settings->Controller->Details->Calibration & Advanced (Open)->Gyro Calibration.



Steam Controller: You can choose to disable hardware calibration and rely on the standard Steam Input Gyro Calibration tools instead, by using the "Enable Software Calibration for Steam Controller" toggle.



Steam Controller: Fixed Gyro stutter due to IMU timestamp being ignored.



Added support for both the wired and wireless versions of the PDP Afterglow Wave Controller for Nintendo Switch.



Added support for Turtle Beach controllers for Nintendo Switch 2.



Steam Controller Firmware