The latest season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is yet another missfire

HQ

The third season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League premiered yesterday, introducing the new playable character Zoe Lawton along with various bug fixes and a bit of new content to grind through. However, the reception has been anything but spectacular, and according to numbers from SteamDB the game has yet again failed to attract any meaningful attention.

In other words, Warner Bros.' expensive GAAS venture continues to bleed money like nothing else, and the company itself has stated that they have lost upwards of 200 million USD on the project. Unfortunately, but also equally unsurprising, this has also led to several employees from Rocksteady being forced to leave the company.

The question now remains whether they will even bother releasing the fourth season, though much indicates it's still on the way.

Are you still playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?