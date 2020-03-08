Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Rust

The latest Rust update brings surveillance features

A good defence is the best offence and now, Rust players can keep their bases safe through surveilling their surroundings.

Facepunch Studios just released the March update for multiplayer survival game Rust. The update brings some neat features for those wishing to keep a close eye on their surroundings because a good defence is the best offence, after all.

CCTV cameras are now functional surveillance devices that can be used to view one's surroundings through computer stations. After placing a CCTV camera, players simply have to have a hammer equipped, and give the camera an identifier (a name for each feed). After that, you and those you give access to the feed will be able to check it from any location.

Take a look at the new trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Rust

Related texts



Loading next content