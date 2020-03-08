The latest Rust update brings surveillance features

Facepunch Studios just released the March update for multiplayer survival game Rust. The update brings some neat features for those wishing to keep a close eye on their surroundings because a good defence is the best offence, after all.

CCTV cameras are now functional surveillance devices that can be used to view one's surroundings through computer stations. After placing a CCTV camera, players simply have to have a hammer equipped, and give the camera an identifier (a name for each feed). After that, you and those you give access to the feed will be able to check it from any location.

Take a look at the new trailer below.