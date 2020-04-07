The latest Ori and the Will of the Wisps patch fixes crashes

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the most beautiful and moving games of 2020 so far but, similarities with the original aside, it released with a number of technical shortcomings. We at Gamereactor expected some of the most annoying issues to be fixed closer to the game's launch on Xbox and Windows PC a month ago, but sadly they weren't, and we were experiencing severe stuttering and even crashes on Xbox One X up until today. Thankfully, that's not the case anymore.

Moon Studios has just released the 4.6 update and things have improved significantly since we installed the 5.6 GB patch. After a quick test, it would seem that those annoyances are pretty much gone. Not only did the game not crash when launching (hooray!), but navigation through the environment now seems way smoother and the map loads faster, too.

On top of that, there are several quality of life improvements, such as the map remembering the last time you zoomed (which is great when you're exploring a tiny nook of the forest) or the setting for the HUD to be completely off or "dynamic", which makes for a cleaner picture... and for some fantastic, painting-like screenshots, like the ones we've captured below.

For more on performance, graphics, and achievements fixes, check out Ori's official site. How has your experience been with this otherwise stunning game?

No-HUD screenshots of Ori and the Will of the Wisps.