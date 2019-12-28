The latest on Crusader Kings III discussed in new update

Successor-in-waiting Crusader Kings III was announced earlier this year with its predecessor coming to the end of a glorious reign that lasted for many years, supported by a goodly portion of content drops that only strengthened its claim to the crown.

With the dynastically-driven strategy simulation on the horizon and set to hit PC next year, Paradox has been discussing the various features coming to game, and in the December Update below a number of developers explain the systems that they are working on, including how your vassals and underlings work, the mechanics surrounding life at court, and characters and their portraits. Check it out below.