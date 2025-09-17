The latest Nintendo Direct had more concurrent viewers than Apple's iPhone 17 reveal

HQ

Last Friday, Nintendo pulled off the most impressive Nintendo Direct stream they've ever had, maybe except for when they showed off new consoles. They completely blew us away with news about games such as the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a trailer for Kirby Air Riders, DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza, and announcements of titles like Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Mario Tennis Fever. This was then topped off with Virtual Boy for Switch Online, complete with accompanying hardware.

This was obviously something many people wanted to see, and thanks to Stream Charts, we now know that more people tuned in to watch what Nintendo had to show than when Apple presented its news just days earlier, including the iPhone 17. At its peak, Nintendo had 2.9 million viewers, while Apple "only" reached 2.8 million.

Not bad, right?