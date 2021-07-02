The latest Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit update adds a new Mario Cup and a new Yoshi Kart

Nintendo appears to have developed a strange habit of randomly dropping content updates for its titles after a period of silence. Earlier this year, Nintendo finally added online boards to Super Mario Party after three years and now it has been revealed that Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has received some fresh new content.

The game's Version 1.1.0 can be downloaded now and it adds a new Mario Cup containing three tracks and a new Yoshi Kart. The tracks contained within the Mario Cup include Slip Circuit that is filled with many oil spills, Barrel Temple that has barrels that roll towards the player, and the prehistoric-inspired Fossil Fields. According to Nintendo, if you fulfill "certain conditions" in the Mario Cup you will unlock three environments and a gate to be used in course creation.

The new kart, which you can see below, resembles the Yoshi Bike in Mario Kart 8, but of course, it's a full go-kart. Are you excited to take this one out for a spin?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.