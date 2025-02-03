The latest Lego Ninjago set lets you build your mech toy

HQ

Lego has revealed an all-new set that is going to expand its Ninjago range. Known as the City Workshops, this is a chunky set that revolves around a four-story building that at its centre has a buildable mech suit that can be customised to the builder's own desires.

The set spans 3,244 pieces and Lego describes it as the following: "This impressive 3,244-piece set features a stunning 4-story model featuring a mechanic workshop, two working cranes, and for the first time ever, the ability to create and customise a posable mech toy complete with a selection of armor and stickers."

The set can be connected to an array of other Ninjago sets and features references and nods to the Ninjago TV series. It offers 10 minifigures, be it iconic characters like Zane and Pixal, but also all-new Ninjago minifigures like Dorama, Dr. LaRow, Harumi, and Twitchy Tim.

While this set is available to pre-order, it will debut on March 1 for the price of €249.99/ £219.44/ $249.99.

