The latest Grand Theft Auto Online update sees us return to the GTA V heist HQ

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online is here. Despite there being a massive new Grand Theft Auto release expected for next year, Rockstar is by no means slowing its roll with the release of new content for GTA Online players. The Agents of Sabotage is the latest example of that, giving players a whole host of new activities to take part in.

As you've probably guessed if you've played Grand Theft Auto in any iteration, a lot of Agents of Sabotage involves thievery, driving fast cars, and shooting people in your way. The missions see you team up with an ex-operative and submariner to steal military and IAA secrets, retrieve stolen art, and bust a billion-dollar enterprise.

It's all in a day's work for your GTA Online character at this point, but you'll be controlling all your operations from the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, the infamous location where you plan the biggest heist in the main story of Grand Theft Auto V.

Underneath the garment factory you can now gain access to the underbelly of Los Santos, literally, letting you travel quickly to and from Burton Station, Del Perro Station, La Mesa Subway, LSIA Parking Station, and the Tataviam Truckstop.

As usual as well, expect some new vehicles to tear up the streets with as part of this new update, which is available now for all Grand Theft Auto Online players. Check out the trailer below and the full patch notes here: