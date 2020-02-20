The latest free update for Sea of Thieves is Crews of Rage

Rare's Sea of Thieves is still going strong, receiving regular updates adding both gameplay content and tasty (oh, so tasty) cosmetic items. This month's free update is Crews of Rage and it brings plenty of both. Those looking to smash out some Fort activities with their friends can now head on over to Molten Sands Fortress, which is located in The Devil's Roar. Here, players will find Ashen Skeletons aplenty to take down and if victorious, the crew will be rewarded with a Chest of Rage which has a high chance of containing volumes of the last set of Ashen Tomes, each of which unlocks special Ashen cosmetics.

The Chest of Rage, however, is a hazard in itself, as it may explode and set your ship and its crew ablaze should you not put its embers out and keep an eye on it. Sound interesting to you? Take a look at the full info here or take a look at the new items in the Pirate Emporium here.

Crews of Rage is live for all PC and Xbox One gamers right now.