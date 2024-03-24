The latest Doctor Who trailer teases Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Fifteenth Doctor

HQ

Ahead of its premiere this May, a new trailer for Season 14 of Doctor Who has now landed.

Set to David Bowie's 'Changes", the trailer teases Ncuti Gatwa's very first season as the Fifteenth Doctor. It sees him and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday travel back in time to 1960s England and a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Season 14 is set to premiere on 10th May on Disney+ for international audiences and on 11th May for viewers in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

You can take a look at the brand new trailer below: