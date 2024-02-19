The latest DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Goku's Next Journey, arrives later this month

HQ

After more than four years of content, it looks like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to a close this month. CyberConnect's action adventure will end its second Battle Pass in February with the sixth DLC, called 'Goku's Next Journey'.

This sixth DLC introduces a new Surge animation, and also brings closure to the Majin Boo arc of the story, with Goku returning to the Martial Arts Tournament to confront Oob (Boo's reincarnated soul), then making him his ward and leading him on the path of good.

To introduce the release (which is still scheduled for February, though no exact date has been set), Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer, which you can watch below.