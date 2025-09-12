The latest dating trend takes inspiration from DreamWorks' famous animated film Shrek

HQ

The world of dating can be a brutal and demoralising place, which is no doubt why this latest endeavour has been started. A movement called "Shrekking" has become popular, with this being an idea where single folk date someone they aren't attracted to, all in the hopes of being treated better. Naturally, it takes inspiration from DreamWorks' animated fan-favourite and how Princess Fiona found a partner in the ogre Shrek.

As per Independent, the idea sprouts from dating someone that is either less attractive, less intelligent, or perhaps someone who earns less, all under the idea that as you are 'worth more' than them, they will treat you better than your 'equals'.

While the idea has grounds for success, of course it's not always successful and this is where being "Shrekked" comes into the equation. This is what happens when someone actively goes Shrekking only to be treated badly anyway, hence being Shrekked.

Relationship expert from dating app Happn, Claire Rénier, has commented on the Shrekking phenomenon, adding: "Although 'Shrekking' may sound like a pragmatic response to dating fatigue, in reality it reveals some concerning patterns in how singles approach love and relationships. Beyond appearance, the trend is also rooted in self-preservation. It's understandable to want to minimise vulnerability and emotional risk in today's difficult dating landscape, but protecting yourself at the expense of someone else's feelings doesn't solve deeper issues."

This is an ad:

Are you a Shrekker or have you been Shrekked?