The latest Borderlands comic holds connections to Borderlands 4

If you've been keeping up with Borderlands in all its mediums in anticipation for the release of Borderlands 4, you may be aware of Moxxi's Mysterious Memento. The story from Dark Horse Comics sees the Siren Amara try to reclaim her fame with a gig from Moxxi in recovering a mysterious artefact.

The story spins off into a typically Borderlands mess of mayhem, but with the upcoming fourth and final issue, we'll apparently be getting a tease of Borderlands 4. This comes via Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who wrote that we'll see some connections to the latest game via the comic.

The synopsis for the comic tells us that *spoiler warning* Amara and her friends do discover Moxxi's artefact, but find it to be a fake. Only then do they see the real treasure is a mech built by the late great mechanic Scooter.

Scooter met his end in the Tales from the Borderlands game, but perhaps his spirit lives on inside this robot. As a fan-favourite character, it wouldn't surprise us if Gearbox was thinking of a way to bring him back. After all, it seems like Lilith is around in some capacity after her sacrifice in Borderlands 3.