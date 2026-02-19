The late James Van Der Beek appears as a twisted pastor in Lionsgate's upcoming thriller flick The Gates

It was only last week that the news broke that actor James Van Der Beek had tragically passed away. While you may still be coming to terms with the 48-year-old actor's untimely death, it won't be long until one of his final acting roles makes its arrival in cinemas.

As soon as March 13, the horror-thriller flick The Gates will debut in cinemas and see Van Der Beek appearing as a twisted pastor looking to tie up loose ends that saw him brutally murder a woman. With locals being loyal to Van Der Beek's villain, this film follows how a cast of young men run for their lives while simultaneously attempting to bring this monster to justice.

Directed by John Burr and also starring Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, and Keith Powers, the official synopsis for The Gates explains: "Three friends' road trip turns terrifying when they witness a murder in a gated community. Trapped inside, hunted by residents who blame them, their bond fractures as a charismatic yet sinister patriarch closes in."

You can see the trailer for The Gates below for a glimpse at Van Der Beek in action in his penultimate acting role (with the final one set to be a TV series called Elle coming out later this year).