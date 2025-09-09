The Last Witch Hunter is getting a sequel, with Vin Diesel and Michael Caine starring

HQ

Earlier this year, Vin Diesel published a lengthy Instagram post, where he revealed that a slate of projects seem to be in the works to some degree. This included more Riddick, a Groot standalone film, and even another The Last Witch Hunter, and frankly neither seemed to be all too likely...

But perhaps there is truth to Diesel's words, as Variety now reports that a The Last Witch Hunter sequel is being fast-tracked at Lionsgate, with plans for Diesel to headline and star alongside Michael Caine, who will be coming out of retirement at the age of 92 to reprise his role of Dolan the priest.

No date is set yet for the premiere or even when production will begin, but alongside Lionsgate, Diesel's production company of One Race Films is attached to the project. We're also waiting for information on who will pen the script, direct the project, and what the rest of the cast will look like.