The Last Voyage of the Demeter struggles at the cinema, but Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro praise the film

Unfortunately, the second Dracula-inspired blockbuster from Universal is not doing so well. First it was Nicolas Cage's daft Renfield, and now it's André Øvredal, the Trollhunter director's The Last Voyage of the Demeter that is sinking to the bottom of the sea. Instead, unsurprisingly, it's Barbie and Oppenheimer who continue to steal the cinema's thunder.

But even though cinemagoers don't seem to be interested in vampire fun on the seven seas, horror master Stephen King is loving it. For him, the film is reminiscent of the good old Hammer films from the 60s and 70s. Guillermo del Toro, a man who has also made a name for himself in the horror film genre, is also impressed by Øvredal's film.

Are you planning to see The Last Voyage of the Demeter?