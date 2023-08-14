The Last Voyage of the Demeter crashes at the cinemas

HQ

Vampires don't seem to interest the masses anymore, and the movie about Demeter's last voyage capsized at cinemas around the world. The horror film, based on one of the chapters of the book about Dracula, barely managed to scare up even $6.5 million at the domestic box office, not even a fifth of what it cost to produce, not even counting marketing costs.

Instead, people have continued to flock to Barbie, which made another $33 million over the domestic weekend. Sad for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and another flop for Spielberg's production company after Easter Sunday and The Fabelmans, both of which were films few people bothered to see in theatres. Perhaps an international audience might be more interested, but we're not sticking our necks out for this vampire flick.

Are you planning to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter?