The last two teams have been confirmed for the Six Invitational 2025

It's almost that time of the year again where we get to see the best Rainbow Six: Siege teams from around the world coming together to compete at the annual, premier Six Invitational tournament. For 2025, the event will happen in Boston, USA, at the MGM Music Hall based at Fenway Park, and with the action set to kick off from February 3, we now know the full list of attending teams.

Following the EU & MENA and the North American Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) wrapping up, the last two teams have been locked in for the event. For the EU & MENA region, the LCQ slot went to G2 Esports, whereas for North America, the slot instead went to Oxygen Esports.

With this in mind, the full list of attending and qualified teams for the Six Invitational 2025 is as follows:



Team BDS



FaZe Clan



W7m esports



Ex-beastcoast



Team Secret



Team Liquid



DarkZero Esports



Spacestation Gaming



Viurtus.pro



Team Falcons



M80



FURIA Esports



Shopify Rebellion



SCARZ



Team Joel



PSG Talon



G2 Esports



RazaH Company Academy



Oxygen Esports



CAG Osaka



The grand finale for the tournament is planned for February 16, where the majority of the $3 million prize pool will be dished out.