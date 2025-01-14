English
Rainbow Six: Siege

The last two teams have been confirmed for the Six Invitational 2025

The event will happen in Boston, USA next month.

It's almost that time of the year again where we get to see the best Rainbow Six: Siege teams from around the world coming together to compete at the annual, premier Six Invitational tournament. For 2025, the event will happen in Boston, USA, at the MGM Music Hall based at Fenway Park, and with the action set to kick off from February 3, we now know the full list of attending teams.

Following the EU & MENA and the North American Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) wrapping up, the last two teams have been locked in for the event. For the EU & MENA region, the LCQ slot went to G2 Esports, whereas for North America, the slot instead went to Oxygen Esports.

With this in mind, the full list of attending and qualified teams for the Six Invitational 2025 is as follows:


  • Team BDS

  • FaZe Clan

  • W7m esports

  • Ex-beastcoast

  • Team Secret

  • Team Liquid

  • DarkZero Esports

  • Spacestation Gaming

  • Viurtus.pro

  • Team Falcons

  • M80

  • FURIA Esports

  • Shopify Rebellion

  • SCARZ

  • Team Joel

  • PSG Talon

  • G2 Esports

  • RazaH Company Academy

  • Oxygen Esports

  • CAG Osaka

The grand finale for the tournament is planned for February 16, where the majority of the $3 million prize pool will be dished out.

Rainbow Six: Siege

