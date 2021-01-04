The last secret hidden in Nier: Automata has finally been discovered

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, a modder called Lance McDonald finally found the last secret hidden in Nier: Automata, nearly 4 years after the game released back in 2017. It is a cheat code.

"I found a cheat code in NieR Automata that allows you to skip to the last ending immediately after killing the first boss and unlock the bonus modes. I'll do a full video soon. It's not a glitch, it's an actual cheat code hard-coded into the engine. @yokotaro" McDonald wrote on Twitter and tagged the series director, Yoko Taro.

Not long after, Taro retweeted and confirmed, "3 years 10 months.（◎血◎）"

When asked how would he even figure that out on Twitter, McDonald admitted that he actually spent "hundreds of hours of reverse engineering", and that apparently is a lot of work, kudos to that. You can check McDonald's Twitter for a short video.

In other Nier related news, Nier: Automata has soldover 5 million copies worldwide, and the mobile title NieR Re[in]carnation is set to release on February 18.