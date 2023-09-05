The Last of Us writer was working on a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Pirates of the Caribbean may have left its heyday long ago, but that won't stop Disney from creating new movies about the swashbuckling adventures of Jack Sparrow and other famous pirates.

Even The Last of Us' Craig Mazin got involved, writing the script for a new movie with Ted Elliot. Speaking with the LA Times, Mazin said: "We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone's waiting around."

The most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie was Dead Men Tell No Tales. Releasing in 2017, it was a bit of a flop with critics. Considering Mazin's optimism, though, it appears his script with Elliot could be a comeback for the franchise.