The Last of Us writer removes his name from the Borderlands movie

After prolonged reshoots and rewrites, it appears Craig Mazin doesn't want to be attached to the project anymore.

Craig Mazin, one of the showrunners for HBO's The Last of Us and a writer for the Borderlands movie, has had his writing credit removed from the latter project.

As confirmed by the Writer's Guild website, Mazin has now changed his name to the pseudonym Joe Crombie. This isn't a good sign for Eli Roth's upcoming movie, as Mazin is keeping his distance from it. There are many other writers currently attached with the Borderlands movie in one way or another, including Aaron Berg, Oren Uziel, Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Chris Bremner, Sam Levinson, and Gary Ross.

Back in 2021, things did seem to be going well for Borderlands, as a star-studded cast had signed on, including Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black. However, as the post-production goes on and on, it's hard to remain excited for this movie that has still shown us nothing beside some shadowy images of our main cast.

