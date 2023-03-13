Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Last of Us will have a third season

It seems fitting the massive story of Part II is going to take more than one extra season.

The Last of Us has been the most recent phenomenon taking over TV, and while the first season of the show has seen the airing of its finale, the series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are already looking to the future.

In an interview with GQ, when asked about whether season 2 will span the entire course of the second game. Druckmann said "it's more than one season," confirming we will almost certainly get a season 3 of The Last of Us at some point.

With there only being two games so far, if The Last of Us TV show is to go on past The Last of Us: Part II, we're likely going to see it forge a new path for Ellie. That is unless Naughty Dog announces work on The Last of Us: Part III.

