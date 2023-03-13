The Last of Us will have a third season

HQ

The Last of Us has been the most recent phenomenon taking over TV, and while the first season of the show has seen the airing of its finale, the series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are already looking to the future.

In an interview with GQ, when asked about whether season 2 will span the entire course of the second game. Druckmann said "it's more than one season," confirming we will almost certainly get a season 3 of The Last of Us at some point.

With there only being two games so far, if The Last of Us TV show is to go on past The Last of Us: Part II, we're likely going to see it forge a new path for Ellie. That is unless Naughty Dog announces work on The Last of Us: Part III.