The Last of Us TV series won't debut in 2022

Despite all previous signs pointing to a 2022 premiere for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, it doesn't look like the show will actually be landing within this calendar year.

Revealed by HBO and HBO Max's chief content officer Casey Bloys in an interview with Deadline during the Television Critics Association, it was stated, "It's not going to air in 2022 — they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in '23."

It's hard to really dispute that information (especially since the series creator Craig Mazin is still casting characters), and while it is a little disappointing that we'll have to wait longer to see this anticipated adaptation, we can all agree that it's better to wait longer for a higher quality production than to see it rushed out the door.

As for how the show is looking, Bloys did speak a little further, adding, "I have seen some early episodes and I'm very excited. Craig did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I've seen looks amazing, so I'm excited for it, but it will not be in '22."