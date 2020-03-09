The Last of Us TV series will not alter Ellie's sexual orientation

Just last week we at Gamereactor reported that HBO is producing a TV series based on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. Those of you who are familiar with the game The Last of Us know that the main character Ellie is a member of the LGBT community. This became clear in the standalone DLC The Last of Us: Left Behind, where Ellie professed her love for her friend Riley.

When asked about Ellie's sexual orientation in the upcoming HBO series on Twitter, the writer and producer Craig Mazin, stated that Ellie's sexual orientation will not be altered: "You have my word", and thus, Ellie remains an LGBT icon.

Thanks, Dualshockers