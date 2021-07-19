The Last of Us TV series "well exceeds" eight-figures per episode

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has been in the news for quite some time now, with casting announcements making up the bulk of what has been revealed. But, with shooting set to take place later this month, a recent report by the Canadian publication CTV News has revealed a few more details about the show, including the budget for the production.

We know that HBO isn't shy to splash out the cash for its shows, but The Last of Us seems to have quite a significant budget, as the report mentions that the show is both the largest project shooting in Canada currently, and that it "well exceeds the eight figure per episode mark".

The report also dishes out a few details on the set, which is being built in Fort Macleod right now, the same place that was used in filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The town has been changed quite significantly, with store fronts being adapted to fit the set.

As for when the show is expected to be landing, HBO has set a time window of early 2022 for release. In terms of the previously mentioned casting announcements, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star as Joel and Ellie, with Gabriel Luna on to play Tommy, and Tommy's actual voice actor, Jeffrey Pierce set to appear as a rebel.

