The Last of Us TV series confirmed

We've heard talks about adapting Naughty Dog's Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises to the big screen for years now and it seems like we'll finally get a series adaptation of the former next year.

HBO and PlayStation Productions have announced that they're teaming up to make a The Last of Us TV series, and it's safe to say that they're going all-in by having Craig Mazin (best known for writing the HBO series Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (the man who both wrote and directed The Last of Us) pen the series' script. That's not the only proof that shows just how tight this collaboration will be, as the show will be produced by Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones and Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells. Now, let's top that by including the praise Mazin and Druckmann gave each other in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Mazin has this to say about Druckmann:

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honoured to do it in partnership with Neil."

While Druckmann shares his admiration in the following way:

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

Let's leave you with the one question that is on everyone's mind right now: Who should play Ellie and Joel? Troy Baker and a de-aged Ashley Johnson?