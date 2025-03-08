The Last of Us trailer shows how season 2 is different from the games

HQ

Close to three weeks have gone since we learned that the second season of The Last of Us will debut on HBO and Max the 14th of April here in Europe. It has also been a month since we saw some iconic moments from The Last of Us: Part II brought to life, so maybe you want to see some of the ways the show will deviate from the game? Then I have good news.

The first real trailer for The Last of Us season 2 shows some of the smaller changes made to moments from the game, as well as some bigger, fundamental ones that will bring new or different aspects to this adaptation. We're also shown that the second season will rectify a controversial thing from the first by making spores dangerous again.

I'm not going to mention any of the other differences here, but will settle with saying that everything makes me very excited for April.