The Last of Us' Tendrils Have Actually Been in the Game's Universe All Along

The Last of Us TV series by HBO looks to be a faithful adaptation of the beloved video game. However, it is changing a few key features. The time period, for example, will be slightly different, and The Last of Us is also removing the game's spores and replacing them with tendrils that spread the cordyceps pandemic instead.

This has annoyed some fans, who wanted the gas mask scenes prevalent in the game, and didn't like the show making something up. However, it seems tendrils were always a part of The Last of Us' lore, but weren't explained until now.

An unreleased voice line for the first game explains that tendrils are grown by the same fungus that turns people into zombies. One light touch and the tendrils will whip back and can even break your arm, according to the voice line.

It is likely that the tendrils from the game and those in the show will be different, but it is still interesting to see that the idea of fungal growths being another danger in the world was there right from the beginning.

Catch The Last of Us on HBO Max streaming on the 15th of January.