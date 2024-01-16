The Last of Us star reveals when Season 2 begins filming

HQ

The Last of Us star Young Mazino has revealed when the show's second season officially begins filming. Mazino's casting as Jesse was revealed recently, followed by the news that Isabela Merced would be playing Dina.

Mazino, speaking to Variety, has spoken a bit about his upcoming role, and when he'll be getting started with filming. Apparently, he's got some horse riding and firearms training to do, but otherwise the plan is to have him on set in two weeks. As Jesse is pretty key to a good chunk of The Last of Us: Part II's story, it seems like Season 2 will be kicking into full gear around that time as well.

Mazino also revealed how he got the role of Jesse, saying the following: "After the strike ended, I was able to get a meeting with the showrunner Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, and we kind of just chopped it up. I played the video game before the meeting and we had a long talk about their process and what they're looking for. I guess 'Beef' pushed me the rest of the way. That's the beauty of where I'm getting at now. It's a conversation more than an audition process."

The actor hasn't yet had a chance to meet Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, or Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, but hopefully their on-screen chemistry can match what we see in the game.