The Last of Us star recast for Season 3

The Last of Us Season 2 may have killed off a lot of characters, but it's likely we'll see the return of more than a couple of them thanks to the third season going back in time to show things from Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) perspective.

One member of Abby's gang that will look a bit different in Season 3 is going to be Manny. Formerly played by Danny Ramirez, Deadline has learned the actor will not be reprising his role for HBO's hit drama. Ramirez is not coming back to The Last of Us due to scheduling conflicts. There's no word yet on who will be taking his role.

Just as with The Last of Us: Part II, the third season of the HBO show will give us access to Abby's POV as well as Ellie's, making us empathise further with the apparent villain of the prior season and show why she did what she did at the start of Season 2. We're not yet sure when HBO is releasing Season 3, but considering the show has dropped a new season every other year, we'd imagine it'll arrive some time in 2027.