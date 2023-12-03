The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey wants to play a villain

HQ

Bella Ramsey, known from, among other things, Game of Thrones and most recently also the acclaimed TV adaptation of The Last of Us, wants to play a slightly more complicated role next. Ramsey recently said this in an interview with LADbible and mentioned, among other things, the Joker from Batman as a dream role.

"I've not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy. The Joker, someone really interesting like that."

What would you like to see Ramsey in next?