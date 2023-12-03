Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey wants to play a villain

"I've not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddy."

Bella Ramsey, known from, among other things, Game of Thrones and most recently also the acclaimed TV adaptation of The Last of Us, wants to play a slightly more complicated role next. Ramsey recently said this in an interview with LADbible and mentioned, among other things, the Joker from Batman as a dream role.

"I've not really played a villain yet. So I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy. The Joker, someone really interesting like that."

What would you like to see Ramsey in next?

