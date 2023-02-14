The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey takes a stance against homophobic fans

HQ

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about their non-binary status, how she loved the storyline of episode three, and how the show will continue to include storylines centred around gay characters.

"I know people will think what they want to think," Ramsey said in a recent interview with GQ. "But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out. It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."

It does seem strange that supposed fans of the original material would be frustrated by the inclusion of a gay romance, considering Ellie's own sexuality. Also, Ramsey may have given us a slight peek into season two here, as by referencing a trans character, they're most likely referring to Lev, who appears in The Last of Us: Part II.

This means that the second season will likely follow the path of the games. Ramsey also says in the same interview that there won't be much of a need for the show to "fill in the gaps" between the first and second games. This again shows the dedication of HBO's The Last of Us to its source material.