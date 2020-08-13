Cookies

The Last of Us

The Last of Us show has "jaw drop" moment cut from the game

The moment in question was apparently cut from the first game.

Given Naughty Dog's flair for storytelling, there are high hopes for the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, and perhaps even more so now that we've heard from writer Craig Mazin about one story beat in particular that he describes a "jaw drop" moment in the show that was cut from the first game.

Mazin reveals more about discussions surrounding this key moment with ND's Neil Druckmann. Apparently, while it was cut from the game in the end, it made sense to revisit the moment in the TV show.

"Jaw drop - that's going in," Mazin told the BBC in an interview about another of his projects, Chernobyl. "For sure, we have to do that. You couldn't stop me doing that. You will have to shoot me [to stop me] from doing that. And there were a few things like that."

With this and an Uncharted movie in the works, Naughty Dog is clearly interested in seeing its properties explored in new ways, although we've still yet to find out more concrete details about HBO's The Last of Us adaptation, including when we'll get to see it on our screens.

"Our goal is not to keep you in love with The Last of Us, but to make you fall in love with it again in a different way," Mazin said. "It's a passive way of taking it in, instead of playing it, but you'll be experiencing more, with more characters in more ways. I think we've got something good going."

Fingers crossed.

The Last of Us

Thanks, Eurogamer.

