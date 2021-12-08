The Last of Us Series recasts to Parks and Recreation star

HQ

Speculations ran rampant when The Guardian published an interview with Murray Bartlett on Sunday where the actor out of nowhere revealed that Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, the Jump Street movies and Fargo) had joined the cast of HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us series. Many had hoped to see Offerman get the role as Bill, but that had already gone to Con O'Neill back in July. Well, Variety has some good news and bad news.

The bad news is that they reveal that Con O'Neill had to leave the project because of a scheduling conflict. Fortunately, they also have the honour to confirm that Nick Offerman was recast as Bill. As the comparison image they included shows, this is a great substitution visually, but I'd say it also sounds like perfect casting in terms of personality if Bill behaves the same in the show as in the game.