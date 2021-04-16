Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
The Last of Us series casts Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother

The character and actor were both born in Austin, Texas, so their background match a bit at least.

Two months ago, we got the exciting news that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are set to play Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us series, but the two main characters aren't the only ones without fungus across their entire body in Naughty Dog's incredible universe.

It's now been confirmed that Gabriel Luna, known for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Terminator: Dark Fate, has been cast as Tommy Miller, Joel's brother, in The Last of Us. Another interesting and cool choice in my opinion. Now we just have to wait to learn who's playing David, Tess, Bill and the other survivors.

What do you think about Tommy being played by Luna?

"Naughty Dog have brought together these different elements and made them their own to create a masterclass in survival horror."



