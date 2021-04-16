The Last of Us series casts Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother

You're watching Advertisements

Two months ago, we got the exciting news that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are set to play Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us series, but the two main characters aren't the only ones without fungus across their entire body in Naughty Dog's incredible universe.

It's now been confirmed that Gabriel Luna, known for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Terminator: Dark Fate, has been cast as Tommy Miller, Joel's brother, in The Last of Us. Another interesting and cool choice in my opinion. Now we just have to wait to learn who's playing David, Tess, Bill and the other survivors.

What do you think about Tommy being played by Luna?