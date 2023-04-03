The Last of Us' second season will be filming in Vancouver

HQ

Anyone who has played The Last of Us: Part II will be familiar with the setting of the sequel and where it takes Ellie on her journey. Well, now that the first season of the HBO Max series is over, all eyes are on this next chapter.

Speaking about this very next season, Deadline has now reported that filming for the show will be taking place in Vancouver, and while that isn't the actual game location of Seattle, the two cities are rather close in practice and give us an idea that PlayStation Productions and HBO will be looking to dive deep into Ellie's journey when the season airs in what seems to be 2024 or perhaps even 2025.

As for when filming will start for season 2, no date has been officially revealed yet, but the lead stars have given their own thoughts on when it will start.