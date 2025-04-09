The Last of Us Season 3 officially confirmed even before Season 2 begins

HQ

The Last of Us returns to HBO/Max next Monday for the second season, but even before that, Max has confirmed that The Last of Us will return for a season 3. It was just a matter of time, but to clear any doubts, the third season has been officially greenlit and announced.

No date has been given for the third season, but we already know that the second season will be shorter, seven episodes, and it will not cover the entirety of The Last of Us: Part II, which was a much longer game than the first game, already covered in the first season.

It remains to be seen how they will divide the game's story between two seasons... or maybe three, as Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin had previously talked about the possibility of reaching season 4. But before we have to worry about that, remember that The Last of Us: Season 2 begins streaming on Max on Monday, April 14.