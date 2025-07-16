The Last of Us Season 3 is planned to release in 2027, could be the last season

HQ

The Last of Us TV series recently jumped from the plot of the first game to the second, and with its third season looks to continue that plotline with Abby's perspective. We might be waiting a while before we see that perspective shift, though.

HBO boss Casey Bloys has said that he is expecting The Last of Us Season 3 to air sometime in 2027. He also isn't sure right now if we're getting two more seasons, encapsulating Abby's POV and the epilogue, or just one more, longer season to wrap up the events of The Last of Us: Part II.

"Craig [Mazin] is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn't been decided yet, and I'm following Craig's lead on that," he told Variety.

Bloys also commented on the loss of Naughty Dog lead Neil Druckmann for Season 3, saying "It was fantastic to have Neil involved. A lot of people don't realize that Neil has a full time job creating video games and running Naughty Dog. It's a really big job that he's got. So I understand why he needs to focus on that. But I believe he's given us a good blueprint with the show. And obviously Craig is a pro, so I think we'll be in excellent shape. I'm not worried at all."

Waiting two more years to see more of The Last of Us might sound like a bit of a blow, but the first season released in 2023, the second in 2025, and so the third in 2027 makes sense in the HBO schedule.